DuBOIS — With school starting for students in the DuBois Area School District on Monday, the DuBois City Police Department is reminding drivers to be cautious as school zones become more active, and be aware of school bus safety.
“I want to remind everyone to slow down, get off of your electronics and pay attention to the roadway,” said Chief Blaine Clark. “There are school zones throughout the City of DuBois, as well as multiple bus stops that we all need to use extra caution at.”
Clark noted that the city police department will have extra patrol units out patrolling and watching speeds to make sure everyone is safe and law abiding while maintaining safe speeds.
The speed limit in school zones is 15 mph, according to the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code. In addition:
- The driver of a vehicle meeting or overtaking a school bus shall stop at least 10 feet before reaching the school bus when the red signal lights are flashing and the side signal stop arm is activated.
- The driver shall not proceed until the red lights are no longer flashing and all children have reached a place of safety.
- The driver of a vehicle approaching an intersection where a school bus is stopped with its red signal lights flashing shall stop until the red lights are no longer flashing and all children have reached a place of safety.
The fine for violating the speed limit in school zones is $250 plus five points and a 60-day license suspension ($35 surcharge), according to the vehicle code.
The vehicle code also states the following:
- The driver of a vehicle meeting or overtaking any school bus shall proceed past the school bus with caution and shall be prepared to stop when the amber signal lights are flashing.
Clark noted that drivers should be aware of students walking to and from school within the city limits at both the DuBois Area Middle School on Liberty Boulevard and at Juniata Elementary School on Juniata Street, in addition to Hoover Avenue, Beaver Drive and First Street.
People are generally safe, but the police just want to make sure the trend continues, said Clark.
Clark also suggested that drivers who cannot stop looking at their cell phones should put them in the back seat when driving.
Clark reminded people not to park and block sidewalks so children don’t have to walk onto the street to get to their bus stops.
“Use common sense. Make sure the kids are safe,” said Clark.
Clark urged children to be aware when crossing the streets and look both ways.
“Don’t just dart out into traffic. We want to educate the kids, too, as well as the adults,” Clark said.