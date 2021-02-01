DuBOIS — A 39-year-old Reynoldsville man has been placed in the Clearfield County Jail on drug-related charges following a traffic stop Friday afternoon in the City of DuBois.
Jeffrey Scott Kline Jr. was taken into custody and charged with multiple criminal offenses after a search warrant for the vehicle was obtained, said city police Chief Blaine Clark. Kline’s bail was set at $50,000.
At 3:36 p.m. Friday, DuBois City Police Officer Zayne Rhed conducted a traffic stop at 306 Liberty Boulevard for a vehicle code violation on a 2002 Nissan X-Terra, said Clark.
During the stop, probable cause existed for a vehicle search, and consent was given to Officer Rhed to perform a vehicle search, said Clark.
As officer Rhed was performing the search, he located a box that contained multiple items that were indicative of the manufacturing of methamphetamine, commonly known as “shake and bake,” said Clark.
“The vehicle was closed up, officers backed away from the vehicle, and the area was cordoned off because of the volatility of the substances,” said Clark. “Off-duty officers were called in to assist, and the City of DuBois Fire Department was put on standby.”
A Clandestine Team from the Pennsylvania State Police was called in to process the vehicle and remove the items so they could be processed at the state Crime Lab, he said.
“After the vehicle was processed by the Clandestine Team, it was confirmed that it was a mobile meth lab,” said Clark. “Again, I am very proud of my officers, and their abilities to work hard every day to rid this community of all illegal narcotics.”