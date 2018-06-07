DuBOIS — A fox apparently roaming some neighborhoods in the City of DuBois and causing concern among residents poses no threat, according to police.
DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark told the Courier Express that the police are aware that a fox is ranging through some neighborhoods.
“According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, it is normal for a fox to be out during the daytime hours as well as the nighttime hours,” Clark said. “As of now, the fox does not pose a threat to the public. Please be diligent with your small pets. Please do not try to make contact with the fox.”
Clark said the police department has been getting numerous calls about the fox.
“People started calling about a month ago and it recently started back up again,” Clark said. “They (foxes) are allowed to be out there running around.”
South State Street resident Janice Cornelius was driving by her neighbor’s house at 6:15 a.m. Saturday when she spotted the fox on her neighbor’s porch.
“He crossed the road and sat in my yard. I am a little concerned that he is not afraid of people,” Cornelius said. “We also have a little puppy and we’re always outside with him due to the fox.”
Though Cornelius couldn’t call the police or Game Commission at that time, her neighbor, Mel Schwentner, did.
“When I called the police, they said just to leave it alone and they will notify somebody,” said Schwentner, noting he’s seen the fox twice.
“It ran in front of me by Dr. Milliron’s office and I called the police that day,” Schwentner said. “Janice called me one morning in a panic because her kids were getting on the school bus.”
When he talked to the Game Commission, Schwentner said, “They told me it probably has little ones in the neighborhood, it won’t hurt you. The area game warden said to just leave it alone, it will eventually go back into the woods.”
Schwentner said he isn’t concerned for himself but more for the children in the neighborhood.
“It didn’t appear to be threatening. I don’t think it’s sick or anything,” he said. “But there are a lot of little kids in the neighborhood that wouldn’t understand. They might think it’s a dog and try to chase it,” Schwentner said.
Schwentner suspects the fox may be around this weekend again because it’s trash night in the area.
Cornelius said she doesn’t understand why they won’t “re-home him to the woods. He is going to end up being killed by a car most likely.”
Her other concern is that the fox has no fear of people.
“Are people feeding him?” Cornelius said. “We have beautiful land close by. Let nature live where they thrive the most.”
In the seven years of living on South State Street, Cornelius said she has encountered a fox, a bear and a six-point buck.
“It’s just sad to see them getting turned around away from their woods. I just don’t know what’s more alarming to see in your yard, a rat or fox,” Cornelius said.
In addition to the State Street area, the fox has been seen in the areas of Quarry Avenue, Evergreen Street and Robinson Street, Clark said.
“That makes sense because that’s where the creek is, and the woods,” Clark said. “It is just one fox as far as we know. We have only seen one. I saw it one day crossing Quarry Avenue. Generally, when we get to the location, it’s already gone.”
As far as calling the police about the fox, there is nothing they can do about it, said Clark, unless it displays signs of being rabid or attacks someone.
A phone call seeking comment from the Game Commission was not returned by press time.
