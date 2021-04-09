DuBOIS — Two men are facing multiple charges as a result of a drug investigation by DuBois City Police on Wednesday, according to criminal complaints filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
On Wednesday, police charged Charles Edwin-DeAngelo Stephens, 31, Pontiac, Michigan, with felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of communication facility and dealing in proceedings of unlawful activity, three misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and a misdemeanor count of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. He was unable to post $250,000 bail and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
The police also charged Raymond Francis Marche, 45, DuBois, with misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was unable to post $50,000 bail and was confined to the Clearfield County Jail.
Both of the defendants’ preliminary hearings are scheduled for Friday (today) at the DuBois Magistrate office.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police responded to the area of West Washington Avenue, DuBois this week as a result of a drug delivery investigation. While evaluating a cell phone belonging to an individual earlier in the day, the police learned that drugs were allegedly being delivered to Marche. The cell phone message also disclosed that Stephens was allegedly being transported from Michigan to DuBois to complete the drug delivery.
The affidavit stated that police observed activity on West Washington Avenue for several hours and reportedly saw Marche and Stephens, along with a woman, going inside and outside of an apartment at a specific address. Their activities over several hours allegedly consisted of loading a vehicle with unknown items, arguing with each other and arguing with someone on a cell phone. The police determined that Marche and the woman were reportedly preparing to drive Stephens back to his home town.
At approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday all three individuals reportedly entered a Jeep and appeared to be preparing to leave, the affidavit said. However, the woman suddenly exited the driver’s seat and was last seen walking away toward West Washington Avenue. Marche and Stephens reportedly remained in the vehicle until officers initiated contact at 3:22 a.m.
The affidavit stated that Stephens was allegedly ordered to exit the vehicle several times, but he refused to do so, and repeatedly stated, “What did I do wrong? Can I see a search warrant?” The police eventually grasped Stephens’ right arm and began to pull him from the vehicle. Stephens reportedly began to resist and pulled away from the officers. He was then pulled from the vehicle by the officers and escorted to the gravel driveway beside the apartment. The police attempted to gain control of Stephens’ hands as he was lying face down on the gravel. However, Stephens reportedly continued to pull his arms away and then began to reach for his waistband area with his left hand while screaming, “Help.”
With the assistance of another officer, the police were allegedly able to grasp Stephens’ hands and handcuff him behind his back, the affidavit said. As the police began to search Stephens and roll him over to his side, the police saw a large quantity of cash and a plastic bag containing what appeared to be methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. As the drugs and the money became visible, Stephens reportedly said, “That ain’t mine.” Stephens was then reportedly placed in the rear of the patrol vehicle as another officer placed Marche in handcuffs as there was a warrant for his arrest.
Marche was searched by police and was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamines. Miranda warnings were read to Marche and Stephens, who reportedly said he was interested in talking to “find out what is going on.” However, Stephens was not questioned on scene, the affidavit said. The police reportedly observed that there was cash scattered around the floor directly beneath where Stephens was seated in the vehicle and cash scattered around the gravel immediately outside of the vehicle. The cash and plastic bag of methamphetamines were collected as evidence.
Marche and Stephens were then taken to the city police station and placed in a temporary holding cell, the affidavit said. The police used a digital scale which showed that the plastic bag of methamphetamines weighed 2.9 ounces and it tested positive for the presence of methamphetamines. A total of $4,526 in cash was counted, according to the affidavit.