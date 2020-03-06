DuBOIS — In honor of his brother’s birthday on Sunday, DuBois City Police Officer Casey Doherty decided he wanted to do something nice for children in the community he serves.
“My brother lives in Massachusetts so I don’t get to see him too often,” said Doherty. “I started thinking about some nice thing that I could do to sort of honor him and I just thought about how fun it would be to approach a kid in Walmart and say, ‘Hey, pick out any toy you want.’”
But after talking with some of his shift mates, Doherty took a slightly different approach and set out to purchase toys and find random children to whom to distribute them in the downtown area near Giant Eagle where there is the most foot traffic.
“I went up to Walmart, got a bunch of Lego sets, because I love giving Legos. It’s such a good toy because they’re sort of educational, like there’s a lot of thought that goes into it, but they’re so much fun. And I loved Legos when I was growing up,” said Doherty. “I got four sets for boys and four sets for girls and just went around looking for kids and found a couple of them and handed them out. It was a lot of fun.”
Every child to whom he gave a toy responded positively to the gesture, he said.
“I mean every kid was so excited just looking at it. They had huge smiles on their faces,” he said. “It was fun to see the kids not really sure what was going on and then all of a sudden it’s like, ‘Oh this is a really positive experience.’”
Some of the gift recipients included DuBois resident Shelly Caine’s grandchildren, Dylan, Zachary, Gavin and Emily.
“I would like to give a huge thank you to our wonderful gentleman officer Doherty for his generosity and thoughtfulness,” said Caine. “As we were on our walk in the downtown area, he stopped and handed my grandchildren some awesome gifts and greatly made their day. Thank you and to all of our police officers who proudly and selflessly serve our community.”
“Officer Doherty represents the kind of officers we have in the City of DuBois,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “They are just great individuals and wonderful role models. I’ve known officer Doherty since he started here. He’s one of our finest. He goes above and beyond the call of duty, and from the city manager’s position, I can’t thank him enough for doing what he did.”
Putting a smile on a child’s face is nothing new to Doherty, however.
“I have always carried around Matchbox cars and I’ll give them to kids here and there,” he said. “Also, when the ice cream place (Over the Top) opens up at the end of DuBois and Main streets, I usually go and get like 20 or so coupons for ice cream and give them out to kids and they have real positive response to that.”
Doherty said he doesn’t have children of his own so he enjoys doing these acts of kindness for children.
“I don’t have a lot of the expenses that families have,” he said.
Doherty has been an officer with the city police department for 10 years. Prior to that, he was a police officer for five years in Maryland.
“There (Maryland), I met my wife, who was a dispatcher there. She’s from Punxsutawney so when the chance came to move up here, we did,” he said.
Doherty said he always wanted to be a police officer.
“It was just one of those things that I thought would be a great career and I was always interested in helping people,” Doherty said.
He said he believes it is important for young children to know a police officer is not “going to take you away” if they’re not good — a comment that is made sometimes by parents to their children.
“It’s frustrating ... because if there’s an emergency or if a child is lost, you want them to think, ‘Oh, the police will help me,’ not, ‘They’re going to take me away,” said Doherty. “But again, at the same time, people are uncomfortable and they want to sort of alleviate the nervousness and they might make a joke that isn’t necessarily the best.”
But he enjoyed this opportunity to do something nice for some local children.
“Just seeing these kids super-excited was a lot of fun,” he said. “That made it worth it.”