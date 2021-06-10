DuBOIS — DuBois Community Days is back this weekend for its 29th year after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Organized and staged by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, Community Days is a two-day “celebration of the community” centered in the DuBois Memorial Park that offers a wide variety of family fun events, said General Chairman Robert Wachob. Additional chairmen include Jeff Baronick, entertainment; John “Herm” Suplizio, financial; Andrew Werner, security/5K; and Scott Farrell, logistics.
The celebration kicks off a weekend of festivities in DuBois that mark the anniversary of the Great Fire of 1888, which destroyed much of the city and gave birth to the volunteer fire department that has protected it ever since.
The DVFD Community and Parade Committee had a tough decision in bringing Community Days back, but they were concerned that if they didn’t bring it back now, it may never return.
Although this year’s event is sure to provide a lot of entertainment, some adjustments will be made to events and attractions because of COVID-19.
Unfortunately, for children there will not be inflatable blow-up attractions such as jumpy houses or slides, said Wachob, because there is no practical way to keep these attractions sterilized for the safety of the children.
“We are still going to have face painting and balloon twisting,” said Baronick.
The committee has decided to add more seating areas, where people will be able to eat food being sold by all of the nonprofit organizations since the inflatable attractions will not be in the park.
The annual event will be held from 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 11 and from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
Community Days has always maintained the belief that the celebration should be presented to the public participants at the smallest expense possible; therefore most of the activities, as always, are free.
Like always, this year’s event will not disappoint with a multitude of good entertainment, said Baronick, who outlined some of the highlights, including:
The Marvelous Mutts
The Marvelous Mutts produce thrilling canine sport entertainment shows that feature some of the world’s finest athletes. The Marvelous Mutts have appeared on nationally televised programs including “Animal Planet,” “The Late Show,” “Good Morning America,” “The Today Show,” “Fox & Friends,” “Univision’s Sabado Gigante,” the “Purina Incredible Dog Challenge,” and countless local media outlets. The shows feature some of the world’s finest canine athletes, all adopted from shelters and rescues.
They will be located in the Penelec side parking lot for shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1:45 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Jonathan Burns (Flexible Comedy)
Born with the gifts of flexibility, curiosity and goofiness, Jonathan Burns now uses these unique talents to astonish audiences around the globe. Over the course of his career, he has appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and more.
He can be seen at 8 p.m. Friday on the American Legion Stage and Saturday at 2:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Thom Wall
“Multi-award-winning Cirque du Soleil juggler Thom Wall –the Master of Modern Vaudeville –wows audiences worldwide,” according to his website. “A dazzling performer, he surprises audiences with nearly-impossible tricks using household objects.”
He can be seen at 9:15 p.m. Friday on the American Legion Stage and Saturday at 12:45 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The Reagan Years
On Friday night, The Reagan Years, an East Coast original 80s tribute band, will perform on the main stage from 6:45-8 p.m. and again from 8:30-9:45 p.m.
On The Brink
On The Brink is a classic rock-n-roll cover band that formed in 2015. Based out of the Indiana/Punxsutawney area, the band performs dance hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and beyond on the South Western Pa. club circuit. They will be on the American Legion Stage at 5 p.m. Friday.
Billy and the Neptunes
Billy and the Neptunes, featuring rockabilly/oldies with retro-modern music and re-stylized classics, will perform at 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the main stage.
Neil Walker Live Talk Show
Former Pittsburgh Pirate and MLB player Neil Walker will do a live talk show at 3 p.m. Saturday on the main stage and then grand marshal in the parade at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Uptown Band
Saturday night’s entertainment on the main stage at 8:15 p.m. will be the Uptown Band, back by popular demand after appearing on the DuBois stage in 2016.
5K Race
The annual 5K race begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in the park. The free chip-timed event will include city streets and a section of the walkway. Registration is free. Event sign-in starts at 7 a.m. Online signup is available from until June 11 at 8 p.m. on the DuBois Community Days website.
Dream Team
The DuBois Dream team 3-vs-3 basketball tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the DuBois City Park courts.
Summer Beast Powerlifting Meet
The first ever WPAL Fitness Summer Beast Powerlifting Meet will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Drum and Bugle Corps
The Drum and Bugle Corps competition begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.
Firemen’s Parade
When the city fire siren sounds, the Firemen’s Parade begins to roll at 5 p.m. Saturday from Long Avenue and Main Street.
Giant fireworks display
The fun-filled weekend will end at 10 p.m. Saturday with the giant fireworks display by the World Famous Zambelli’s, the first family of fireworks. The fireworks will be launched near the city park and are sponsored by Dr. Joe Valigorsky, Attorney Toni Cherry, Dr. Mark Piasio, Attorney Paula Cherry and the Parade Committee.
For a complete list of events, visit the DuBois Community Days website — https://www.duboiscommunitydays.org/ — or see the program book included in today’s edition.