DuBOIS — DuBois Public Library Director Rebecca McTavish said she is looking forward to restarting some of the library’s in-person programs this summer.
“Summer reading starts June 1,” said McTavish. “And our kickoff event will be June 7, so the public can watch for more details to come on that.”
Throughout the summer, McTavish said the library will also offer Story Times for the younger crowd, in addition to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) groups and activities, focused on animals because that’s the theme for the later elementary grades.
“We’re also hoping to do some young adult and some adult programs as well,” she said. However, the dates have not been scheduled yet.
The theme for summer reading is Tails and Tales and will be all about animals, said McTavish.
“We’re going to be learning about animals throughout the summer,” she said. “And then we are planning on having an end-of-summer party for those kids that finish the program — read lots of books and finish the program. That will be sometime in August. But at this point we get the story time and then the STEM Explorers are the main activities that we’ll be doing.”
“It’s going to be fun,” said McTavish. “It will be in-person, but outside, we’re planning on doing everything outside the building, either in the parking lot or at the parks. And we’re hoping to do some activities that will get the Clearfield County Mobile Library involved, as well as the other libraries in Clearfield County.”
McTavish said people are still welcome to come in to the library and get books.
“We’re going to have it decorated and looking fun for summer reading,” she said. “But the programs themselves ... it should be good weather, that way we can social distance and have more attendance than if we were inside the building.”
A full-schedule of the programs will be released around mid- to late-May.
McTavish noted that Story Time is for children ages 0-7 years old, while STEM Explorers are for children in grades first through sixth.
The DuBois Public Library is free for residents living in the City of DuBois and Sandy Township areas. The DuBois Public Library is also able to help individuals receive a Clearfield County Library card for the mobile library of the Shaw Library card.
“We can tell people where to get their home library cards so that they can use all the libraries in the DuBois, Jefferson County and Clearfield County areas,” she said. “We participate in a program called Access Pennsylvania, which is supporting free library cards throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Many times their library card is completed after determining where their home library is.”
The library, said McTavish, is currently finishing up their final round of Story Times, which are an online virtual story time. Those will continue to be held Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page for the next couple of weeks.
“People just need to contact us through our Facebook page if they want the information for those things,” she said. “And the other events that we’re running are a Zoom Story Time as well as STEM explorers via Zoom.”
The library’s hours are back to normal, said McTavish. They are open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
“We have four computers to access the internet inside the building,” she said. “We do encourage short visits, but we’re happy to help people find the materials or any information they need. Welcome to your library. We’re here and we’re accessible to all.”