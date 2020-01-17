DuBOIS — It’s a new year so the DuBois Public Library is inviting the public to learn something new at its first-ever How-To Festival Saturday.
The event, free for all ages, will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the library, 31 S. Brady St., in downtown DuBois.
“It’s a learning day with short snippets of learning where, in a 25 minute session, they might learn calligraphy, quilling, which is rolled paper art, we have some cooking demonstrations, we have some safety demonstrations. We have filmmaking with Northern Appalachian Filmmakers Co-Operative,” said Library Director Rebecca McTavish.
“Homeschooling is another topic that’s going to be talked about... and book recommendations, those sorts of things,” she said. “And then there will be therapy dogs, kids reading to therapy dogs. We will be here to meet people, also.”
Studies have shown that children’s reading aloud skills improve when they’re reading to a non-judgmental source, especially therapy dogs because they’re calming and they are trained to just stay in place, said McTavish.
“We’ve seen different programs where they’ve used rabbits or different sorts of animals, but we have some local therapy dogs that are coming to help us out with this,” said McTavish. “We’re going to sample it on Saturday and then we’ll be setting up times on Tuesdays or Thursdays for kids to sign up for a session to read to the dogs.”
A full list of Saturday’s How-To Festival events is available on the library’s website and Facebook page.
Ongoing programs at the library include story times, a favorite activity available for various age groups.
“We have separate story times for babies to 18 months; toddlers, which is 18 months to three years; and then Preschool PALS for ages three to five. We’re incorporating STEAM activities into the Preschool PALS group. And then we have our STEM Explorers group. We have two days for those; this year we have them in two separate age groups. We have grade three to five and then we also have a group for kindergarten through second grade.”
A new program this year is the Cursive Club, where children are learning cursive writing, perfecting their printing and possibly starting the basics of calligraphy, depending on how fast they progress, said McTavish.
“It seems like the schools don’t get to spend as much time as they used to on cursive writing because of so many different factors with kids, and this way we can offer them a smaller group size. We think it’s an important skill. A lot of kids can’t read cursive, let alone write it,” she said.
The library also offers an adult book discussion group, as well as a young adult book discussion group.
All of the programs are free to attend at the library. For more information, call the library at 814-371-5930.