DuBOIS — DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio has announced that the city has received a $710,000 grant to work on flood control in the municipality.
“We’re very excited,” said Suplizio. “This is a grant that we’ve been trying to get for some time now. It’ll go a long ways to help do some dredging of the Sandy Lick Creek and it will be very helpful to the low-lying areas.
“That being said this is a grant that we think is probably one of the ones that is really in the forefront of the city, because we’re extremely fortunate that we have flood control, but the flood control was done in 1972,” said Suplizio. “And there’s some things that have to be done to it such as dredging, maybe fixing some pipe, getting some islands out that have the silt that has been there.”
Suplizio noted that some people may say, “We don’t need to do anything for flood control. We should take this money and do something else with it.”
“This (money) is designated strictly for the flood control,” said Suplizio. “This isn’t something that we could take money to pave roads or fix the downtown. We have to use it for the flood control. And to me, everybody should be ecstatic about this. Not only the people that live in those areas, but it should be the businesses, all the businesses. And it should be people not only in DuBois, but the entire area. When we get devastated by a flood, it affects everyone in the entire area.”
Even if someone lives on a hill, a flood can affect them, Suplizio said.
“When a flood hits, it affects everyone maybe in different ways, but it still affects everyone,” said Suplizio. “It’s very destructive to a community, to any community and especially a community like ours. So once again, we’re excited. I cannot thank the people that have worked on this, that have worked hard to get this grant. This is funding that will help us to do the flood control. Now, we had done a little bit in the past, but we’re going to be doing a lot more with this money.”
The city’s next step will be to acquire the necessary permits to do the flood control project. Suplizio said the city hopes to start the project sometime during the summer of 2021, but he’s not exactly sure when at this point.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development awarded the grant to the city through the H2O PA Act, which was established by the General Assembly in July 2008. The act provides single-year or multi-year grants to the commonwealth, independent agencies, municipalities or municipal authorities for flood control projects.