DuBOIS — The City of DuBois has received a $423,169 Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Program grant, according to state Sen. Joe Scarnati, R-Brockway.
The City of DuBois’ grant will assist with rehabilitating the gate and screen house for its water system located in Union Township, Clearfield County. Both structures were constructed in the 1920s and are experiencing age-related failures.
The city’s plan is to rehabilitate the existing structures and to replace the valve, gates and associated components within the structures along with some structural rehabilitation. The total project cost is $497,847.
“Once again, I can’t thank Sen. Scarnati enough for all of the help he has given us receiving multiple grants for the City of DuBois,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “This grant will not only help the City of DuBois but everyone that is on our water system. Improvements will be made to our reservoir, which is the main source of water for thousands of people in the area. We’re excited that Sen. Scarnati has once again helped us receive the grant, which will move us into the future, better enhancing our water system. Joe Scarnati has always been a vital part of our community and once gain he has showed us what hard work can do.”
It is one of 10 projects in the 25th Senatorial District to be receiving state support for important infrastructure projects, Scarnati said.
The projects approved for funding are a part of four different programs that are administered by the CFA, including the PA Small Water & Sewer Program, Greenways Trails & Recreation Program, Flood Mitigation Program and Watershed Restoration Protection Program.
The financing was approved at the Sept. 18 Commonwealth Financing Authority meeting in Harrisburg. Funding for the projects comes from money generated by the Marcellus Shale Impact Fee (Act 13 of 2012) and Commonwealth Financing Authority bonds.
