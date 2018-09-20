FALLS CREEK — Two contests were held in August to attract email contacts via the DuBois Regional Airport’s website and Facebook page, according to Marketing Committee Chairman Joe Varacallo.
The first contest awarded two vouchers and produced more than 740 new likes for the page, Varacallo said. More than 1,200 people shared the post, 196 made comments and more than 36,783 people saw the post.
“That is a lot of exposure,” said Varacallo. “I am very pleased with the new ‘likes’ to the page. This was a great first contest to have to build the page from 100 likes to over 740, and now our organic posts will do better.”
Organic social media is anything that happens on social media without paid promotion.
Last week, Varacallo said he posted an item about flying to Pittsburgh for $29 that can be seen on the Facebook page, and more than 500 people viewed it.
“That’s very effective and affordable promotion,” Varacallo said.
Varacallo also said the airport is creating a YouTube channel for DuBois Regional Airport that will house the new videos.
“We’ll embed the videos on the duboisairport.com web pages where appropriate, and also have a motion logo graphic on the homepage slider that will click to a page with all the videos there to watch,” Varacallo said.
The airport’s Facebook page is located at: https://www.facebook.com/duboisairport/ is the link to Facebook.
