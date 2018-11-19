FALLS CREEK — DuBois Regional Airport landings increased in September from last year’s statistics, according to airport Manager Bob Shaffer.
The airline recorded 461 outbound passengers for September. In September 2017, there were 314 outbound passengers.
Year-to-date, the airport has a total of 3,699 outbound passengers.
Airline landings were up from last year with 156 landings for September and 1,403 total to date for this year versus 1,060 from year-to-date last year.
There were 413 inbound passengers and 461 outbound passengers and six cancelled inbound flights for September, Shaffer said.
Regarding the cash flow statements for September, Shaffer noted that the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority paid GAI for the work on the obstruction and rehabilitation runway/taxi-way project. The authority made an advance from the fuel line of credit to pay for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system unit for above the airline cargo area.
Shaffer also reviewed the Jet A Airlines Fuel chart and noted that the airline purchased 13,346 gallons for September and 93,853 total gallons to date versus 66,405 gallons this time to date last year.
Jet A retail sales were down for September with 2,167 gallons sold. The retail sales are down from this time last year.
This year to date, the airport has sold 14,843 gallons year to date and 20,498 gallons last year. Shaffer said 100LL sales were 1,029 gallons in September. From last year to date, 100LL sales are down.
Promotion
Nov. 12 was the airport’s roadblock week for the WTAJ-10 Home for the Holidays package promotion, which started Nov. 1. A roadblock campaign includes a wallpaper on Home for the Holidays section front and an airport banner with ads dominating the contest webpage.
Nov. 12 was also the day the airport was featured on the WTAJ-10 show, “We Are Central PA Live.”
Project
Shaffer said the crack sealing marking project is not going to be completed this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.