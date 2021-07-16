FALLS CREEK — An update on the terminal rehabilitation building project at the DuBois Regional Airport was presented by Manager Bob Shaffer at the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority’s recent meeting.
“As we’ve reported before, the last piece of that project is to paint the fascia and the contractor has not been back to do that yet,” said Shaffer. “I noticed in the mail that I saw another Aldi’s was renovated and reopened again, and I know that was a big job for them. I’m assuming that’s where they were. Hopefully with the good weather coming, they’ve already come into the pressure washing. We need about three days or so to do the painting, and hopefully that’ll happen through this coming month, so we can do the final inspection and take this off the agenda. That’s the last remaining piece to that.”
In March, the authority approved the purchase of a front-end loader for the airport — a John Deere SL HL loader that has a clamshell type of bucket that reaches up to 11 feet.
“It’s an ideal piece of equipment for us. It’s the most reasonable, as far as pricing, that I could find,” said Shaffer.
Shaffer said he has talked to the Federal Aviation Agency about this piece of equipment. The FAA requires that the equipment be all painted in chrome yellow, which is a snow removal equipment requirement.
“If they’re paying for the equipment, they want it to be their color,” said Shaffer. “John Deere had a gray and yellow paint scheme, and we sent pictures to the FAA and they said, ‘Nope, it’s all got to be the chrome yellow.’”
The purchase price, including the painting and the vehicle, is $114,461.72. The FAA’s share would be $108,738.63, with the local share at $5,723.09.
Shaffer said he did have a visit from the supplier and “was surprised to learn that his fingers are crossed for Thanksgiving delivery.”
“The John Deere is that far behind, but we have, as we reported before, the order is placed,” said Shaffer. “The uniqueness of the paint job, I think it is adding to the delivery time, that’s required by the FAA, but we’re in line and he’s hoping for again Thanksgiving delivery.”
Through an equipment grant, Shaffer discussed two final pieces that they purchased. One would be the new side-by-side delivery from WW equipment in DuBois and the phone system through North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning installment division.
Shaffer noted that the phone system installed in 2000 at the airport was a refurbished phone system at that time.
“It’s what we could afford and what the dollars would allow,” said Shaffer. “And obviously that time has passed and getting parts for it is almost impossible today. It is actually impossible and we have lost our answering system, so we don’t have an answering system on our phone system for the employees but we’re working on getting a new phone system.”
Once that’s complete, Shaffer said it will be an internet-based system and have all the latest and greatest options.
With regard to the Coronavirus Response and Release Supplemental Appropriations Act, commonly called CRRSAA, “what we have done is just went out for additional utilities and payroll to put those dollars in,” said Shaffer. “That gives the authority the ability to use those dollars locally. We went out for bids on cleaning the HVAC systems as well as all the duct work ... we’re using part of those dollars towards that cleaning.”