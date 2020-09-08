DuBOIS — An update on the terminal building rehabilitation project was provided by DuBois Regional Airport Manager Bob Shaffer at the recent Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting.
Shaffer said a pre-design meeting was held a few weeks ago for the terminal project. Those attending the meeting included the contractor, the architect and the engineer, he said.
“Everybody seems on board to move forward since we have received the FFA grant finally,” said Shaffer.
In February, the authority signed an agreement with GAI Consultants of DuBois for the design and engineering of the project. The amount of the agreement is $280,345.71, which includes a subcontractor fee.
The airport is eligible to receive FAA funding through a special grant that will be used to improve the terminal area. The project will include, but not exclusively, main lobby public restroom rehabilitation/relocation, relocation/expansion of Transportation Security Administration office and security line areas, and relocation/expansion of available restaurant area, water service improvements and access improvements.
“And so what the process is now, we’re waiting for the contractor to get samples of colors and material to the architect,” said Shaffer. “They’ll put together a couple of boards that we’ll be able to look at and say, ‘OK, here’s what we’re thinking,’ and determine what the lead times are, and then come up with a start date. We’re all hoping that it’s sometime in the next 60 days here is what the anticipation is.”
With regard to parking lot line painting, Shaffer said the airport has received the agreement back from Pat Doksa, who the authority authorized at their June meeting, to execute an agreement between Doksa and his line painting business in exchange for some consideration on his rent. Doksa is the owner of The Flight Deck restaurant at the airport.
“He (Doksa) did sign that document,” said Shaffer. “He did provide the insurance papers that we have requested showing that his line painting business was insured, and included in the document ... had drafted for us was the completion date. And that completion date is Oct. 1. And so that’s all very acceptable at least to myself. And so we’re moving forward with that.”
Shaffer said the line painting is about a $7,000 project, in which the airport will give Doksa credit toward his restaurant rent.