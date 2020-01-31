FALLS CREEK — Travelers flying into the DuBois Regional Airport will now be able to rent a vehicle as soon as they arrive.
Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin announced at this month’s meeting of the authority board that a rental car company has been secured.
Chamberlin thanked Jeffrey Brackman of Punxsutawney Rentals for operating DuBois Airport Rentals under Punxsutawney Rentals Inc.
“We think it’s going to be a very beneficial relationship for him and for the airport and our customers,” said Chamberlin.
“I’ve been in this area for a long time now and to see the tremendous turnaround this airport’s made is wonderful,” said Brackman. “The benefits that it offers the community and the local businesses, both in Clearfield and Jefferson counties is great for everybody. And so when I got the phone call that there was an opportunity to be a part of the growth, but more importantly taking care of the people in our communities, it was a no brainer. I just want to thank everybody for reaching out and working through the relationship because we had to figure out what that was going to look like, but we’ve got that done and I’m really excited to be a part of what things are going to be in the future here at the airport.”
Airport Manager Bob Shaffer said Brackman has established a web site, duboisairportrental.com, and secured a phone number for the new enterprise, (814) 299-9229.
“Jeffrey’s gotten two rentals just from having the website and the phone number in place,” said Shaffer, noting that the airport is working to market and advertise the new rental company at the airport.
“We have hopes for grandiose rentals and look forward to that in the beginning, restricting to the airport,” said Shaffer. “You’ve got to be a customer at the airport, arriving or departing on the commercial flight or with general aviation. And Jeffrey’s key is he’s got a vehicle for everybody. Whether you are needing a subcompact or you’re needing a Suburban, he can take care of you.”