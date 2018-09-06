FALLS CREEK — Kim Dorchak of Kotzan CPA and Associates recently presented an overview of the 2017 audit for the DuBois Regional Airport at the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting.
Dorchak reported to authority members that a clean opinion was given on financial statements. In addition, no significant deficiency was found.
Finance Committee Chairman Alvin Rodgers said the committee met and reviewed the audit and its members are working on the 2019 budget.
Various Chart Reports
Airport Manager Bob Shaffer reviewed the Jet A Airlines Fuel chart and noted that the airline purchased 12,913 gallons for June and 13,685 gallons of fuel for July and 66,529 total gallons to date versus 48,889 gallons this time to date last year.
Shaffer said Jet A retail sales were down for June, with 722 gallons sold, but were up in the month of July to 2,141 gallons. The retail sales are down from this time last year to date. The airport has sold 10,533 gallons year to date and 14,307 gallons last year.
Shaffer also said that 100LL sales were 1,141 gallons in June and 1,509 gallons in July. He said 100LL sales are down from last year to date.
Airline Passengers
Shaffer told the authority that airline passengers for the month of June totaled 482 outbound passengers and 589 for July. Shaffer said the airport has had a total of 2,738 outbound passengers for the year to date.
Airline landings were up from last year with 161 landings for June and 167 for July. There was a total of 1,078 to date for this year versus 782 from year to date last year.
Shaffer also said that there were 440 inbound passengers and 482 outbound passengers and one cancelled inbound flight and one cancelled outbound flight for June.
For July, Shaffer said there were 486 inbound passengers and 589 outbound passengers and one cancelled outbound flight and one cancelled inbound flight.
