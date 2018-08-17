DuBOIS — The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that DuBois Regional Airport (DUJ) was the recipient of an Essential Air Service (EAS) waiver, which ensures that the airport will continue to receive support from the U.S. Department of Transportation for operation.
This announcement comes after U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson called on the Department of Transportation to approve the airport’s participation.
On May 11, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued a final order, which tentatively terminated EAS eligibility at 25 locations, while also granting a waiver for communities that have experienced a service hiatus.
“We strongly support DUJ’s continued participation in the EAS program and its request for a waiver, pursuant to this Final Order,” according to Department of Transportation press release.
“We’re happy that this won’t disrupt the progress for commuter service by Southern to our region,” said Airport Manager Robert Shaffer. “The Authority is looking forward to continuing to work with Southern on reliable service and continuing to see strong numbers in passengers per month.”
“Reliable transportation plays a key role in growing jobs and in ensuring critical services are met in rural communities across Pennsylvania, ” said Casey in a press release. “That is why I joined with Congressman Thompson to call on the Department of Transportation to approve DuBois Regional Airport (DUJ) Essential Air Service (EAS) waiver application. I’m pleased that this waiver has been granted and that DUJ will be able to continue service as normal. I look forward to continuing to support economic growth opportunities across the Commonwealth.”
“Rural Pennsylvania relies on Essential Air Service (EAS) for connectivity to the national air transportation system,” Thompson said. “The DuBois Regional Airport (DUJ) is critically important to the region not only for travel but also to promote tourism, spur economic activity and support the local economy. That’s why I’ve consistently worked to ensure this access remains in place, and I partnered with Sen. Casey to urge the Department of Transportation to grant this waiver application so services can continue uninterrupted. This is a win for the Commonwealth and I will continue to support our airport.”
