DuBOIS — At a time when many Americans are unemployed, the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority is having trouble finding workers at the DuBois Regional Airport.
“I think as we’re all aware in the area, it is getting more difficult to get quality employees, and the authority is kind of experiencing that situation at the moment,” airport Manager Bob Shaffer said at last week’s authority meeting.
Shaffer noted that one of their employees recently gave notice to the airport that they were leaving to take another position elsewhere.
“We’ve been advertising for two weeks and have not received one resume for that position,” said Shaffer. “We did advertise for a part-time janitorial position and received very few resumes, and actually have one interview set up for this coming week.”
The airport provides some excellent benefits, said Shaffer, and the starting pay is competitive in the area, while benefits are slightly above some of the others in the area.
“Some of the other businesses that I speak with on a regular basis, we’re not alone in this,” said Shaffer. “I know that there are at least two or three other businesses that I talk to on a regular basis that are experiencing that same issue, the lack of quality employees. As we approach the new upcoming schedule, we’re going to be spread very thin in covering that schedule and, at the same time, trying to come up with some quality employees to supplement our existing staff.”
Earlier in the meeting, the authority approved a Simple IRA retirement program for employees in order to try to maintain and keep employees.
“This is one of the areas that we have been lacking for years,” said Shaffer. “A simple IRA is not to be confused with a 401K or anything like that. There’s no cost to the authority. And there’s very, very little work for the authority, once the system is set up. And, essentially, it’s called a Simple IRA because each employee has an individual IRA set up in their name. And so it travels with them. If they would leave, it is theirs to take with them, it’s their IRA. They administer it, they determine where it gets invested. The total operation of that IRA is at the employee’s discretion.”
Shaffer said the authority needed to make two decisions regarding the plan. Those include the amount that was going to be contributed, and it would be up to 3 percent.
“If an employee puts 1 percent, the authority will put 1 percent. If it’s 2 percent, it’ll be 2 percent by the authority, and if it’s 3, it’ll be 3,” said Shaffer.
The second decision was how long would a new employee be invested to get into this. Shaffer said it was the direction from the executive committee that it would be a one-year employment and then they would be invested into the IRA program.
“We went through a local bank to establish this, and to set it up, and work with them,” said Shaffer. “They (bank) will have an employee here to meet with all employees en masse and give them a brief presentation. And then meet with each employee individually to set up that IRA account and determine how they, as the employee, want it invested. And then once that’s all done, Bonnie (Sylvester), as our accountant, will set up those accounts and each time there’s payroll, there’ll just be a deposit for that IRA. So it’s really kind of painless. Once the upfront work is all done, it should be relatively simple to administer for the employee and even simpler for the employer, since there’s really nothing on the authority’s part that they will need to do once it’s established.”
The plan will be implemented July 1.