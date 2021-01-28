FALLS CREEK — An update on the terminal rehabilitation building project at the DuBois Regional Airport was presented by Manager Bob Shaffer at last week’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority meeting.
“We did a preliminary walk-through with the contractor, the engineer and the architect about two weeks ago,” Shaffer said.
The project interior is nearly complete, said Shaffer, noting there is a punch list with some items on it.
“The project has been halted until spring when the contractor can come back and do the exterior painting,” said Shaffer. “At that point, there’ll be a final walk-through, and final punch list of everything. I can tell you that it is a different look. It’s a lighter, brighter look. It’s not only the paint, but the LED lighting that’s made a huge difference.”
In addition, Shaffer said the restrooms adjacent to the restaurant had a huge facelift.
“We were able to complete those, and do a renovation,” said Shaffer, noting that it is more modern and acceptable to the general public.
Once the exterior painting is completed, there will be a final walk-through prior to final acceptance, he said. Then the FAA will be involved in that and final payment made.
In February 2020, the authority signed an agreement with GAI Consultants of DuBois for the design and engineering of the project. The amount of the agreement is $280,345.71, which includes a subcontractor fee.
The airport is eligible to receive FAA funding through a special grant that will be used to improve the terminal area. The project will also include, but not exclusively, main lobby public restroom rehabilitation/relocation, relocation/expansion of Transportation Security Administration office and security line areas, and relocation/expansion of available restaurant area, water service improvements and access improvements.