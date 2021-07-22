DuBOIS — The DuBois Relay For Life — an event to remember and celebrate those who have lost a battle with cancer or those who have won the fight — will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the DuBois City Park, according to Event Lead Eva McKee.
“When people hear the words, ‘Relay For Life,’ most automatically think it is a race of some sort,” said McKee. “However, the Relay For Life is not a foot race. It is, however, a race to find a cure for cancer.”
McKee said Relay For Life is an event where people start a team of 1 to 100 people from their local church, workplace, friends and family, other organizations or the community. They get together and do fundraising throughout the year either as their own team or work on relay-wide fundraisers with other relay members.
“We have meetings once a month to talk about and plan relay and other fundraising events,” said McKee. “On the day of relay, you come to the location of the relay and set up a tent and sell items, or to just hang out and take part in the entertainment and other events happening at the relay. You can all come as one big group or you can have a working sign up sheet for people to work at your tent.”
McKee noted that the Relay For Life has changed over the years.
“It used to be a 24-hour event and some have changed to 12 hours or less events,” she said.
This year’s theme for the DuBois Relay For Life is “Christmas In July.”
“Our goal for the relay this year is $50,000,” said McKee, noting that as of July 11, they have raised $35,847 for the American Cancer Society.
With the lack of teams signed up this year, McKee said the DuBois Relay For Life made the decision to open the event up to vendors. In addition to local vendors, there will be free entertainment and relay teams will be set up to sell items as well.
“We are sorry but due to COVID, there is no survivor dinner this year, but we are hoping survivors will still come out and join us in the survivor lap at 7:30 p.m. and the Luminaria service at 8 p.m.,” said McKee.
The schedule of events is as follows:
- 8-10 a.m. –team and vendor set-up
- 10-11 a.m. –opening ceremony
- 11 a.m.-noon –music by Heather Olson
- 12-12:30 p.m. –Zumba with Dan Minns
- 2-3 p.m. –music by Gary Bickerstaff
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. –The Vagabonds Band
- 5-6 p.m. –Band On the Mend
- 7:30 p.m. –Survivor Lap
- 8 p.m. –Luminaria service
- 9-10 p.m. Band None of the Above
- 10 p.m. –cleanup and closing
Those interested may follow the DuBois Relay For Life’s Facebook page for more information.
“We are looking forward to a great relay and are looking forward to seeing our community out to support us,” said McKee.
McKee said there are several other events to be held and the public can watch for more details on the following:
- Car Cruzin’ on Sept. 25 in the DuBois City Park from 3-6 p.m., with car registration at 2 p.m. The event is open to anything with wheels. If rained out, there is no rain date.
- Santa Lunch on Dec. 5 at the Brady Township Community Center, Luthersburg.
For more information on the Relay or any upcoming events please feel free to contact Eva McKee 814-577-5924 or Susan Babik at susan.babik@cancer.org.