DuBois City Police have charged a 65-year-old DuBois woman with burglary and assault following a Sept. 24 incident, according to a criminal complaint filed by District Judge Patrick Ford, DuBois.
Shelvey Jeanne Forbes, Chestnut Street, DuBois, has been charged with a felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor count of simple assault, according to the complaint.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a Maple Avenue residence in response to a report of a burglary in progress on Sept. 24. The caller, a woman, said Forbes barged into her house and began assaulting her.
The affidavit said the woman reported she was sitting in her living room when she heard the door open. She asked who was there and went to the front door to investigate.
She then reportedly found Forbes standing in her apartment. Forbes is then accused of pushing the woman to the floor and beginning to throw things at her, striking her in the head with a metal mirrored wall sconce.
The woman then reportedly got to her feet again only to be pushed back down, the affidavit said. Forbes reportedly continued to smash the woman’s items both inside and outside the apartment. Forbes then allegedly began to remove items from the house and carry them outside.
The woman told police that Forbes is her cousin, whom she has not seen for nearly six years and has never been to her apartment, the affidavit said.
The woman complained of suffering pain in her head, arms and torso as a result of the incident. The affidavit said the victim reportedly has medical conditions for which she is being treated and that those were exacerbated by the assault.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at Ford’s office in DuBois.