DuBOIS — Beginning at 7 a.m. today, the City of DuBois Water Department will close East Park Avenue from the area of Maple Avenue to Clark Street.
According to a news release, residents may experience a disruption in water service during that time. People also are advised to find alternate parking until the work is completed.
