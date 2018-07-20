DuBOIS — The DuBois City Treasurer’s Office is bracing for a deluge of phone calls when the school district tax notices are mailed Aug. 1.
The treasurer’s office collects taxes for not only the city but for the DuBois Area School District and Clearfield County, too.
The county prints the tax bills for municipalities and school districts and distributes them to those entities for distribution.
County and municipal (city, borough or township) notices are mailed in the spring since they operate on a calendar year budget. School districts operate on a July 1 to June 30 fiscal year, so their tax notices are mailed in August.
This year, the county failed to catch a mistake in the due dates in tax notices for the DuBois Area School District. When the mistake was found, all the notices were reprinted … except the ones for the City of DuBois. They were not reprinted because the county ran out of the paper on which they are printed and couldn’t replenish the stock before the distribution date.
That means the notices city residents receive for their school property and per capita taxes will have the wrong due dates on them, along with a notice that includes the correct dates.
School taxes can be paid at a 2 percent discount until Oct. 1. From Oct. 2 to Dec. 3, taxes are due at “face” value. Beginning Dec. 4, unpaid taxes will be assessed a 10 percent penalty.
Treasurer Lisa LaBrasca Becker told the city council at its work session Thursday that anyone with questions or who doesn’t understand the situation should call her office at the city building or stop in person.
“We’re here to serve the residents,” she said.
Block party
The council approved a request to partially block 10th Street from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, for a block party.
Homecoming parade
A request to close Division Street and Beaver Drive for about 45 minutes beginning at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Sept .28, for the annual DuBois Area High School Homecoming parade was approved.
Hometown heroes
The council approved a project by the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group concerning hometown heroes –veterans and first responders –provided the group works with the city on the design, installation and upkeep of the banners.
Weeds growing
Code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead had good news and bad news; the dry weather has slowed the growth of grass, but weeds are thriving. City ordinances require that both be kept under control.
DMAP coupons
Deer Management Assistance Program coupons will be available beginning Aug. 1.
City residents ONLY can pick up one coupon per license holder from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1. Residents can get one coupon for the reservoir property and one for the well property. Coupons can only be picked up at the city building on West Scribner Avenue. Hunters must bring their last hunting license with them.
All other hunters and non-residents can pick up one coupon per property per license holder at the city building from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Thursday, Aug. 2, until the coupons are gone. Those hunters, too, must bring their last hunting license with them. Beginning Friday, Aug. 3, the hours for coupon pick-up will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are 92 coupons for the reservoir property and 22 for the well property.
Police activity
The city police report for June showed 14 thefts, six burglaries, nine forgery/fraud incidents, 21 alarms, five criminal mischief complaints, 26 assaults, 38 disorderly conducts, 12 domestic disputes, 27 animal complaints, 62 suspicious persons or circumstances, nine trespasses, 21 welfare or mental health checks, eight missing persons, 15 drug investigations, four DUIs, 20 traffic accident investigations and 211 supplemental or follow-up contacts.
Police issued 34 citations, 15 warnings and 68 parking tickets. They handled 1,087 calls for the month.
Meeting Monday
The council’s regular meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers in the city building.
