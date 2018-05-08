DuBOIS – In the 1960’s and 1970’s, a baseball tournament was held every Labor Day at Showers Field in DuBois. This year, it’s coming back.
The City of DuBois has announced the revival of an open baseball tournament to be hosted during Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 2.
“We look forward to bringing back the Labor Day tournament, which was held here back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and watching many great players come through this area again,” said City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “We’re happy to bring more baseball to the area to fill our facilities, which are second to none, and have a fun weekend.”
Suplizio said he is unsure of the date when the last tournament was held.
“That’s before my time,” said Suplizio, “but we’re excited about hosting one again. We have a beautiful facility here and hope people will come to the DuBois Area to play in the tournament.”
The “Labor Day Wood Bat Championship presented by Straub Brewery” will be a wood-bat, double-elimination, eight-team bracket, open tournament for anyone to enter a team. Games will be played at both Showers Field and the Stern Family (Senior League) Field in DuBois.
Teams entering the open tournament are required to pay a $1,000 fee for their spot in the bracket. A first place cash prize of $5,000 will be awarded with second place receiving an automatic entry into the 2019 tournament at no cost. If more than eight teams register, there will be an extended bracket with a minimum of four teams needed.
Straub Brewery, with headquarters located in St. Marys, is the presenting sponsor of the tournament.
“Straub is excited to be partnered with the City of DuBois on this event not only for the opportunity for players, their families, and locals to try our award-winning lineup of craft beers, but also to showcase our beautiful area in the PA Wilds,” said Cathy Lenze, vice president of sales, marketing and public relations.
Both Showers Field and Stern Family Field are 100 percent artificial grass allowing for a pristine playing surface and to drain efficiently during any rain delay therefore not compromising the quality of play afterwards, according to Matthew Checchio, president of Magnus Marketing.
At Showers Field, the dimensions bring an “old school” ballpark feel with unique dimensions and a 25 foot outfield wall. The Stern Family Field completed its renovation in April with new dugouts, new bleacher seating and fan pavilion seating with dimensions of 320 feet at the foul poles with a 20 foot outfield wall.
If a business is interested in sponsorship/advertising opportunities, its representatives may contact the City of DuBois at 814-371-2000, Magnus Marketing at 814-299-7041 or info@showersfield.com
To register a team, log onto showersfield.com to complete the entry form.
