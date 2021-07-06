DuBOIS — Genevieve Grace Vida, at a recent DuBois Rotary Club meeting, received a certificate and Rotary pin for being a Paul Harris Fellow of the club.
She is the daughter of Rotarian Kristen Vida and Greg Vida.
The Rotary began with the vision of one man — Paul Harris, according to Rotarian Jodi August. Since the conception of Rotary, Rotary International and DuBois Rotary clubs’ mission is to eradicate polio.
Continuing the legacy of their founder, the Paul Harris Fellow program recognizes individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.
The honor was established in 1957 to show appreciation for contributions that support the Annual Fund, PolioPlus, or an approved Foundation grant, said August.
By giving from one’s heart each and every year, individuals support families and change lives.
Paul Harris Society gifts have helped provide:
- Vocational training for teachers establishing an early childhood education center in South Africa.
- Water filters, toilets, and hygiene training to prevent fluorosis, diarrhea, and other diseases in India.
- A scholarship for a medical professional in Italy to research treatments that minimize mortality rates among premature babies.
- Peace-building seminars for 200 teachers and 1,300 students in Uganda.
- Treated mosquito nets and medical services that prevent malaria in Mali.
To learn more about Rotary (“People of Action”), visit www.rotary.org.