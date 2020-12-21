DuBOIS — Many times when children are placed in foster care they must leave home with just the clothes on their backs — so this year the DuBois Rotary Club decided to donate 50 backpacks of supplies to Lifespan Children Services for foster children, ages infant through teenager.
Rotary President Gretchen Caruso, who is also the president of DuBois Central Catholic, explained that there’s what the Rotary calls Governor’s Projects, which encourages clubs to do different things within the community and they will provide the money, but it’s a matching grant.
“My passion is kids, so I wanted to do something that’s going to impact kids,” said Caruso. “Knowing a lot about the foster care system, where when kids are put into foster care, they are often given either no time or a very little amount of time and a garbage bag to remove from their house what they want. The situation is bad enough, but to have nothing is tragic to me. I wanted to do something in which we were providing them with some of the necessities they would need and it’s their own.”
So at least 50 children will receive items of their own to keep from the DuBois Rotary Club.
“Everybody got a backpack that is theirs and we did it at different age groups. We did infants, we did toddlers, we did school-aged kids, and we did teenagers, both boys and girls,” said Caruso. “The Rotary, I looked up online and asked around and checked as to what are some items that kids going into foster care might like or need. I just know from working with kids. We had a budget, and we went out and did some shopping.”
Caruso noted that Dan Baronick from NexTier Bank is going to be donating fleecy blankets to go with the backpacks and Aaron Fairman from Downtown Imprints gave the DuBois Rotary backpacks at cost.
“We have beautiful, really high quality backpacks, which is great,” said Caruso.
The club members stuffed the backpacks with items, depending on age, such as school supplies/educational items, toys, pajamas, undergarments, socks/slippers, baby supplies and more.
Last week, the club gifted the backpacks to Lifespan so children who are now put into foster care will be given something immediately, she said.