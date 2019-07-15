The Rotary Club of DuBois recently donated $1,000 to Shelterbox USA to help families around the world rebuild their lives after a natural disaster or conflict.
The money will be used to provide life-saving shelter and equipment to establish a household, which could include relief tents, tools to repair damaged buildings, as well as supplies such as solar lights, water purification materials, thermal blankets and cooking utensils. ShelterBox tailors the form of aid to each disaster based on assessment of the affected community’s needs, said Bob Javens, past president of the DuBois Area Rotary Club.
“We are so pleased to help provide shelter and life-saving supplies to families struggling to survive” said Javens.
ShelterBox was the first officially recognized Project Partner of Rotary International and remains Rotary’s only Project Partner in disaster relief.
“The global support from the Rotary International network, including the DuBois Club is the cornerstone upon which ShelterBox is built” said Kerri Murray, president of ShelterBox USA. “Rotary helps us go further, support more people in need, and access areas that would otherwise be impossible to reach.”
To learn how to volunteer, raise funds, or to make a donation to ShelterBox USA, visit www.Shelterboxusa.org, or call 941-907-6036. Legacy giving and corporate giving options are available as well. ShelterBox USA is a 4-Star rated charity by Charity Navigator and has Gold status from Guidestar.