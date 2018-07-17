DuBOIS — Students in need of backpacks for the upcoming school year will be able to have them thanks to the DuBois Salvation Army.
The DuBois Salvation Army is hosting a Back To School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 4, for school-aged children in the service area, which is DuBois, Falls Creek, Luthersburg, Penfield, Rockton and Troutville, according to Lt. Michelle Miller of the Salvation Army.
“Essentially, it’s a backpack and school supplies giveaway,” said Miller. “We are collecting backpacks and back to school supplies, as well as monetary donations from now until Aug. 2. The event is held for kids in grades kindergarten through 12th so a wide variety, whether it’s college ruled paper or crayons for first-graders or calculators for high school students, we can use it all because we have such a wide range of kids.”
Miller said the Salvation Army hopes to prepare at least 100 backpacks for children.
“Obviously, if the community is able to pull together, and we’re able to get a lot of school supplies and backpacks, then we can service more people,” Miller said.
The Back to School Bash will be held at the DuBois Salvation Army facility located at 119 S. Jared St., DuBois.
It will be held from noon-2 p.m. There will be hot dogs, juice, cotton candy, snow cones, a variety of refreshments and various games and activities for children. At 1 p.m., they will begin distributing the backpacks. The entire family is welcome.
“We’re going to give out backpacks until they’re gone,” Miller said. “We’re hopeful that if we can get enough that we won’t have to turn anyone away.”
Miller also noted that the DuBois Salvation Army is preparing for its upcoming Vacation Bible School to be held Aug. 6-10.
Families will be able to register their children for VBS as well at the Back to School Bash.
Backpacks and other school supplies can be dropped off at the DuBois Salvation Army located at 119 S. Jared St.
For more information, call 371-5320.
