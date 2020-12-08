DuBOIS — The DuBois Salvation Army says that the lack of volunteers willing to serve as bell ringers for the Red Kettle Campaign, the nonprofit’s biggest annual fundraiser, has put them way below their goal with only a few short weeks left until Christmas.
“COVID-19 is the biggest issue, which is why we don’t have as many volunteers, and of course our kettles are manned by volunteers, either church groups, or civic groups that want to take a day. We’ve seen those numbers way less,” said Captain Andrew Spooner. “We’ve also seen our regular volunteers ... last year, we had between 10 and 15 regular volunteers that would do five days a week for us. This year, I have two that do one or two days a week, so that’s a big difference from last year.”
And because of that, the DuBois Salvation Army is way below their goal to raise $40,000. So far, the campaign, which began Nov. 9, has raised $7,000.
“We’re roughly $4,000 below what we were last year, but we started a week earlier this year,” said Spooner. “Walmart was generous. They let a Salvation Army stand a weekend earlier just to help The Salvation Army get ahead, raise a little bit more money. We’ve been thankful for that, but I’m sure people have noticed around town we’re just not out there much, and I’ve had some weeks where half the week I don’t have kettles out, and if I don’t have volunteers I don’t have kettles.”
“And we can’t fault anybody for that,” said Captain Brianne Spooner. “The unknowns of the virus are certainly scary, and I know a lot of people are shopping online this year. And not in the way that we’ve said it other years where people are shopping online, because you could still encounter a kettle, but now with more and more grocery pickups and things like that it’s less and less people out, and I can’t really fault them for that either because it’s just so scary. There’s so many unknowns with our county spiking. That’s dangerous too.”
In response, the Salvation Army is encouraging people to mail in donations or donate to the online red kettle through the DuBois Salvation Army Facebook page or the direct link at www.salarmy.us/duboiskettle.
“Because we still are going to have people in need this coming year, and this is our time to raise the funds for them,” said Brianne Spooner.
The Salvation Army is seeing a much greater need this Christmas as far as people wanting food.
“The Christmas toy applications we have filled out all the regular spots, and now we are putting people on a waiting list, and we don’t know if those people will get filled,” said Andrew Spooner. “They’ll all get food, but we don’t know if the kids will get toys that are signing up late, but in our mind it’s past the deadline, but it’s not Christmas yet, and because of the virus and the spikes more companies are closing, and laying off some people. We’re starting to see that trend again. People are coming in already like, ‘Well, I didn’t think three weeks ago I would need help,’ and now I’m out of work, or my hours got cutback, so I know I need help.”
On the bright side, the Salvation Army has seen some people step up and offer to donate money toward getting children some different items.
“I get nervous about the kids getting taken care of, somebody comes up and says, ‘Here’s the money to go buy for them,’ or things like that,” said Brianne Spooner.
With the toy part of the Christmas campaign, the Salvation Army said they have 180 families who are needing help this year.
“And a lot of them just want food, but the majority of them are people with children who need gifts for them,” said Brianne Spooner. “I’ve never seen so many applications with four children on them. There’s lots of people that have four children and they need help, so our child count is higher this year too.”
Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 246, DuBois PA 15801 and in the memo line, they can write Red Kettle Campaign 2020.
“I think it’s interesting, sometimes people are concerned that their donations aren’t staying in their communities, so we just like to reassure them that they are staying here, and they are helping the people that are truly in need,” said Brianne Spooner. “We appreciate people trusting us with the responsibility of taking care of our community, and we’re just praying that some more people might be inclined to donate, and every dollar helps. Every little bit of change helps.”