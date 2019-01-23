Sandy Township Supervisor Kevin Salandra provided an update at this week’s meeting regarding the possibility of a joint municipal authority between the City of DuBois and the township.
“We did have a subcommittee meeting last week where we worked on developing a budget,” said Salandra.
He said many of the numbers that were previously provided to the city were used to come up with a “decent budget.”
The committee will continue to review that information in an effort to work toward an agreement.
Over the last several months, the supervisors have been holding off on making a decision on to whom they might sell their sanitary sewer and water systems — either the City of DuBois or Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. — so that more discussion could take place between the city and the township.
This week, they once again tabled taking any action on that transfer.
At the Dec. 17, 2018, meeting, the supervisors unanimously voted in favor of proceeding with steps to form a joint municipal authority — for wastewater only — with the city on a non-binding basis, according to a previously published Courier Express article.
The supervisors also agreed to consult with the township’s special legal counsel on the issue.
During a previous joint committee meeting with the city, Salandra said a joint authority seemed agreeable to both entities.
Some of the major benefits of forming a joint authority would be that the township would retain the assets instead of selling them, said Salandra, noting that the township would lease them to the joint authority.
Also, the average bill of $73.75 to a township customer would be reduced by approximately 40 percent. For example, a customer who uses 3,000 gallons per month should see a savings of about $345 a year.
The reduction in user fees paid by Sandy Township residents over a five-year period would be more than $3.4 million.
During this period of time, with the rates at $15, the township would be paying off $2.3 million in principal and interest.
In addition, the township would see a reduction of more than $700,000 for its bulk users over that five-year period. This would hopefully encourage more businesses to come to the township and the businesses currently in the township could increase their business as well Salandra said at the previous meeting.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, township resident Sam Mollica questioned the separation of the sewage and water.
“As it stands now is the water going to be held on to by the municipal authority of Sandy?” Mollica said.
Salandra said at the moment the focus was on sewage.
“So there is a chance you might bring that over? Even if it doesn’t save money? Wouldn’t it be better just to have the whole system together?” Mollica said. “If you have a water supply, I see no reason why you would want to separate the two because even if you don’t save money, it would be easier for all if they had everything.”
Salandra said they are trying to evaluate all the options to see what is most cost effective for the residents of both communities. In doing that, the city has a lot of assets with the reservoir and all the surrounding land.
“That was one of the stumbling blocks with trying to do a joint authority for water and sewage in the first place with a lease payment for that would be very high,” said Salandra. “So we are trying to look at ways to keep down the costs down to residents of Sandy Township. That’s one of the reasons we separated it.”
