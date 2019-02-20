The Sandy Township and City of DuBois sewage committee was expected to meet Tuesday afternoon, according to township Supervisor Kevin Salandra.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to have a meeting,” Salandra said at Monday’s township municipal authority meeting. He was referring to the time period between the township’s authority meeting on Feb. 4 and Monday.
“Last week I was extremely busy at work, and the only afternoon I had free, the city committee was all tied up in another meeting,” said Salandra.
A meeting was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, he said.
Salandra said he met with new township Manager Shawn Arbaugh last week to update him on the possibility of the city and the township forming a joint authority.
Over the last several months, the supervisors have been holding off on making a decision on to whom they might sell their sanitary sewer and water systems — either the City of DuBois or Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. — so that more discussion could take place between the city and the township.
This week, they once again tabled taking any action on that transfer.
At the Dec. 17, 2018, meeting, the supervisors unanimously voted in favor of proceeding with steps to form a joint municipal authority — for wastewater only — with the city on a non-binding basis.
“I did get a chance to go out and see the system, see the waste water plant, and get familiar with some of our components out there,” said Arbaugh, noting he is looking forward to providing his input.
Arbaugh also announced that the city and the township have scheduled a meeting for Feb. 27 with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to discuss the city’s Act 537 sewage plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.