DuBois Area School District students returned to class today, and DuBois and Sandy Township police chiefs are reminding drivers to be cautious as school zones become more active, and be aware of school bus safety.
“We need to be cautious with our driving and be very conscientious of the school zones and speed limits throughout the school zones,” said city police Chief Blaine Clark.
The speed limit in school zones is 15 mph.
“Our officers will be out, proactively looking for any violations,” said township police chief Kris Kruzelak at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting. “It’s a mandatory $250 fine, five points (on driver’s license), and (violators) automatically lose your license for 60 days. I wanted to let the public be aware that we’ll be out there, looking, when school starts Friday.”
Clark noted that drivers should be aware of students walking to and from school within the city limits at both the DuBois Area Middle School on Liberty Boulevard and at Juniata Elementary School on Juniata Street, in addition to Hoover Avenue, Beaver Drive and First Street.
People are generally safe, but the police just want to make sure the trend continues, said Clark.
“We will definitely be increasing our patrols and issuing citations when necessary,” said Clark. “It’s all about keeping the kids safe. It’s not about writing tickets, it’s about keeping children safe.”
“Make sure you abide by the speed limit within the school zones,” said Clark. “Obviously, our concerns are about the children. They will be darting in the school zone.”
“When it comes safety, we always stress, ‘safety is a shared responsibility,’” said DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton. “It’s important for adults to remember that especially when school is in session, it is imperative to be vigilant near school zones, bus stops and in locations where students are walking to school. Adults should never assume that children are aware of their surroundings or potential threats; such as an approaching vehicle. I understand that when school is in session, traffic congestion can become an issue at arrival and dismissal times. Regardless, it’s important to slow down and watch for students. It’s also important to remember that we have a lot of inexperienced drivers driving to and from school. Please remember to be patient during your morning and afternoon commute.”
Elementary arrival is from 8:30-9 a.m. Elementary dismissal is 3:40-4 p.m. Secondary arrival is 7:15-7:45 a.m. while dismissal is 2:35-3 p.m.
Clark also suggested that drivers who cannot stop looking at their cell phones should put them in the back seat when driving.
Clark reminded people not to park and block sidewalks so children don’t have to walk onto the street to get to their bus stops.
“Use common sense. Make sure the kids are safe,” said Clark.
Clark urged children to be aware when crossing the streets and look both ways.
“Don’t just dart out into traffic. We want to educate the kids, too, as well as the adults,” Clark said.