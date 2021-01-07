DuBOIS — A draft of the consolidation study for the City of DuBois and Sandy Township has been received, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Arbaugh, at Monday’s virtual meeting, said the draft is currently being reviewed by the supervisors.
Township resident Don Robertson asked if the draft study will be made public.
“Yes, it will be made public,” said Arbaugh, noting that the officials are making sure everything is OK with the format.
“And I think also to make sure that the points that we have asked them to address were addressed properly before it’s finalized, I trust?” said Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra.
Arbaugh said that’s correct.
“We’ll be able to post it on our website, we’ll keep a hard copy here at the township building and make copies upon request with payment of copy,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh noted that the study is currently in the draft stage and the next step in the process is to have it reviewed by both the supervisors and the city council to make sure it lines up with the Request For Proposal.
Once that’s completed, the township will publicize the draft study, Arbaugh said.
Supervisor Jim Jeffers asked if there will be a public meeting so residents are able to comment on it.
“Yes, there’ll be whatever, however we want to structure the public meetings most likely due to COVID,” said Arbaugh. “We really want that draft study out there first so folks can digest it that way they can come to the meeting prepared with good questions and be well informed.”
“Yeah, that’s what I was kind of hoping for to be able to review that before the meeting...,” said Robertson.
“What we’re going to do at our next meeting, Don, is we’ll have a timeline to, maybe not hard and fast time, but a close timeline of what this process will look like,” said Arbaugh.
“Well, you at least have a skeleton. I think that would serve the public quite well,” said Robertson.