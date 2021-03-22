DuBOIS — If a consolidation between the City of DuBois and Sandy Township were to occur, the economic and community development impacts from it would be significant, according to a study conducted by the Pennsylvania Economy League.
“For one thing, we’ve already discussed the lower property tax rates,” said Pennsylvania Economy League Communications Director Lynne Shedlock at last week’s public presentation. “In terms of the city’s much lower property tax rates and the lower utility rates in Sandy Township, we think, can attract both residential and business development.”
In terms of the downtown, the PEL has seen a huge trend across the state in terms of downtown revitalization, she said.
“Lots of people want to live in the downtown now, and this situation could spark more development, again, because of the lower taxes,” Shedlock said.
Another advantage, she said, is that additional capacity in a combined municipality could also be used to hire a dedicated community and economic development director.
“There’s also the potential as a bigger municipality for additional clout with your local legislators, potentially more grant money as a bigger municipality,” said Shedlock.
Each municipality also brings significant assets including park and recreation facilities, timber and natural resources, and underutilized land for development, the study found.
“It gives you all the breadth of an urban environment, rural environment within one community,” said Shedlock. “We also feel that it can contribute to the long-term physical health and sustainability of the region.”
The study found that the savings over time from elimination of duplicate positions without service impacts is estimated at $500,000 in long-term savings in salaries alone.
There is also the potential to reduce health care expenditures through Sandy Township’s lower cost health insurance, an estimated $371,000.
“We’ve found that certain townships’ healthcare is significantly lower than DuBois for similar, if not better, coverage,” said Shedlock. “The healthcare issue is something that you would have to look at in terms of collective bargaining. So, that is not an automatic, but that’s certainly something that could be looked at.”
In terms of savings, the goal is to maintain or improve service levels that could otherwise face cuts from projected deficits, she said.
“Your local elected officials, you might not realize it, but they don’t like to raise taxes,” Shedlock said. “And so they would rather chip away where they can to save money than raise taxes, which is fine to a point. But you can get to a point where all of a sudden your services are being reduced and that pothole is not getting filled the way it used to be. You really want to make sure that you maintain and grow your taxes.”
PEL also has found that employees also benefit from larger departments that have increased opportunities for advancement and specialization.
Other consolidation impacts that were noted by Shedlock include:
- Stormwater system management — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will continue maintenance of township roads status quo
- Any existing debt will be assumed by the new municipality
- Landownership and timber values will be assumed by the new municipality
- Hunting and discharge of firearms — status quo
- Other boundaries — no impact on other boundaries such as those for school district, mail delivery or county services.
The 200-plus page consolidation study report from the PEL can be viewed online at dubois.gov or sandytownship.net.