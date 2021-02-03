DuBOIS — A public meeting to discuss the DuBois-Sandy Township consolidation study has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at the DuBois Country Club.
“We are looking at potentially a secondary location that folks could also go to and view it over a live feed, so we’re looking at a bunch of different options now,” township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
Arbaugh said the committee is also working with Penn State Extension to help with the video and live stream.
The consolidation study is currently in the hands of the consolidation study committee, as well as the supervisors and the DuBois City Council, said Arbaugh. He and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio are expecting comments from the officials by the end of the week.
“The consultants are still updating a few things as some of those questions and comments come in, so we’ll have a little bit of an updated executive summary ... some easier-to-read executive summary, so that’ll be coming here,” said Arbaugh.