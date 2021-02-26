DuBOIS — The consolidation study for DuBois and Sandy Township is now ready for public review and comment 10 months after the Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL) agreed to study the financial and operational impacts of consolidating the two entities into a single municipality.
A copy of the 200-plus page study has been posted on the township website — www.sandytownship.net — and copies are available at both the city and township offices.
A public presentation on the study is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at the DuBois Country Club. Those interested will also be able to view the meeting live stream online or call-in by phone. Details for the latter two options will be available at www.sandytownship.net, www.duboispa.gov and at each municipal building three days prior to the event.
Questions and comments on the study can be emailed to study@duboispa.gov. Officials strongly encourage the public to submit questions and comments prior to the presentation; they will be given first priority at the presentation.
The study examines the potential positive and negative outcomes for the municipalities and their residents, according to the executive summary. This includes tax and utility fee implications, service levels, staffing, facilities, collective bargaining, pension plans, and impact on the federal community development block grant and state road drainage programs, among other items.
A separate consolidation study, funded by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, is being done for the city and township fire departments. Though a written report is not yet available, consultant Nick Sohyda, fire service specialist, will also give a presentation on March 16 in conjunction with the PEL.
The net impact of property tax and utility rate adjustments for a median assessed value residential property in a consolidated municipality would range from a $238 to $462 annual savings for most township residents to a $61 annual savings for DuBois residents, according to the study. The only group projected to experience a net increase is township residents currently billed directly by DuBois for water services, who could see up to a $91 annual increase.
Property Taxes
According to the study, an analysis of the 2020 budgets of the city and the township shows that a combined municipality would experience a balanced General Fund budget by establishing a uniform property tax rate of 16.06 mills with no special purpose districts for hydrant and streetlight services and up to 17.6 mills for those with both special districts. This rate assumes the elimination of more than $500,000 in duplicate position costs through a combination of attrition and buyout packages. It also assumes no new positions are created.
Current property tax millage is 23.5 mills in DuBois and 18.25 mills in Sandy Township, the study says.
The study states that the property tax rate for the combined municipality could also be adjusted through other means, such as potential increases to the earned income tax assuming the combined municipality was organized under home rule as recommended.
Utility Funds
{div class=”page” title=”Page 8”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}“Sewer and water utility funds have a considerable impact on the finances of both current municipalities, particularly in DuBois,” the study says.
DuBois sells water and wastewater treatment directly to both the township and to township residents at lower rates than city customers. The township in turn also sells water and wastewater treatment to a group of township customers at rates currently higher than the DuBois rates, according to the study.
The annual savings for township customers billed by the township ranges from $223 to $411, the study says. Township customers billed by DuBois and current DuBois customers would see annual increases of $106 and $25, respectively.
Implications of Consolidation
The immediate potential impact is lower net property tax payments and utility fees for most residents, the study states. Treasure Lake residents in the township receive their water and sewer services from Aqua America and so they would see no difference in their utility rates. However, they would see a reduction in their property tax rates based on the assumptions that were used.
Improved long-term regional financial health is another main benefit of consolidation for all municipal constituents in the city and township, according to the study.
“Both municipalities are exhibiting signs of fiscal challenges,” the study says. “For example, DuBois and Sandy Township each experienced deficits three out of five years from 2015 to 2019. Sandy Township is just one mill away from its general purpose cap on property taxes, which is an indication of distress. Projections show both municipalities will experience deficits in the next five years.”
The study states that current city property owners would most likely see a property tax decrease, a benefit that could be used to help market the new municipality to businesses, residents and developers interested in a more urban environment, particularly when it comes to downtown.
The new municipality would be at an advantage in terms of economic and community development in that it would have different environments (urban, suburban, rural), pricing levels and housing stock variety and age to satisfy different needs and desires of potential residents and businesses, the study says. More clout for grants could also come with a larger municipality.
The study also noted that there would be benefits on savings and services. The report identifies areas where a combined municipality could save money, from the elimination of duplicate positions (estimated $558,127 savings) to potential movement to the township’s lower cost health insurance (estimated $371,000 savings).
“These savings would help to maintain or improve, as oppose to reduce, the current service level,” the study says. “Meanwhile, employees in the new municipality would benefit from larger departments that have increased opportunities for advancement and specialization.”
“Each current municipality will contribute its own unique benefits and resources to the consolidated community that will result in a more cohesive, flexible, marketable and efficient local government entity,” the study says.
The report recommends consolidating under home rule. This would give “the communities the ability to form a government structure that truly reflects community needs and the way a modern municipality functions. The community will be able to decide the size of the governing body, how the municipality runs day to day, the number and type of elected officials and more.”
The major negative effects of consolidation, the study says, would be the loss of the township’s annual Community Development Block Grant appropriation and costs the two municipalities could incur through the consolidation process.
“There is little in the way of dedicated state grant funds to pay for these costs,” the study says. “The most prudent course for the municipalities is to reach out to their state representatives about potential funding and possible ‘hold harmless’ legislation concerning CDBG funding. Impact on municipal employees through reductions in overlap and duplication could be kept to a minimum using attrition and buyouts.”{/div}{/div}{/div}