DuBOIS — DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh have been reviewing a draft of the consolidation study between the two entities on nearly a daily basis to make sure it is as accurate and comprehensive as possible before a final study is made available to the public.
“This is something that we have been working very hard on. It’s not something that we’re taking lightly,” said Suplizio, stressing that they are not looking at it as pro-consolidation or against consolidation.
“We’ve got two very big entities that we’re possibly trying to combine into one, so there’s a lot of information that the consultants need and we’re trying to provide that to them, not daily but on a regular basis,” said Suplizio.
“We want to make sure that it’s accurate, that the facts, the figures, the data that is presented is as accurate as possible,” said Arbaugh. “Additionally, we want to make sure it’s precise so that when a resident picks it up, they can read the executive summary and really get all the information that is in the report in one place in just a few pages without reading a 250-plus page document.”
The draft study is also currently in the hands of both municipalities’ elected officials and the consolidation committee members.
“We are anticipating all comments back really by Feb. 5,” said Arbaugh. “We really wanted them to get a first crack at it before we finalized anything. They are elected officials ... they agreed to this, so we wanted them to really review that draft and make any comments or any additions or deletions or things that they think need to be further evaluated before putting this out to the general public.”
One big thing Suplizio and Arbaugh see missing from the draft study is the consultant’s recommendation.
“They provide a bunch of data, but they don’t come out and say, ‘Based on our study, we think this should be how it goes.’ We really want to see that,” said Arbaugh. “That’s kind of why we hired a third party is to really get an outside professional opinion of ‘we took a really good look at these two communities and we say yes to consolidation this method, or no, we don’t think it’s a good thing and here’s why.’ So we really want them to button that up. And they’re working right now on getting us something on that end of things.”
The goal is to launch the final study to the public in early March — it will be posted on their websites and news stories will be done.
“And shortly after that is when we would start having public meetings,” said Suplizio.
“We’re thinking mid-March and we’re trying to secure a large venue that we can get. I don’t know how many we’ll get, we could get 50 people, we could get 400, it’s hard to say,” said Arbaugh, noting they will also set up something virtually for those who don’t want to attend in person.
They would like the public to have at least a two-week timeframe to review the study.
“Then our consultants will come in and present it to the public and questions get asked and comments made and then everybody can see that,” said Arbaugh.
A separate consolidation study for the fire departments is currently underway by another consultant and it is hoped that will be ready for public review at the same time.
After the public meetings and addressing those comments, the two managers are expecting the elected officials to vote on whether they want to move forward with the next step of the consolidation process in mid- to late-April.
If the city and township officials both agree to put consolidation on the November election ballot, they would have to pass an ordinance by July.
“I think what we want to stress is that there’s a lot of steps in the process that have to occur to even reach that November ballot, a lot of moving parts,” said Suplizio.
According to Arbaugh, the first vote is to prepare a joint agreement that would effectuate consolidation. The second would be to accept that joint agreement and begin drafting ordinances. The third is to approve that ordinance and/or home rule charter, depending on what the officials decide.