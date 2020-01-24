DuBOIS — DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh met Thursday with officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to discuss a proposed consolidation study between the two municipalities.
At Thursday’s city council work session, Suplizio announced that the two managers met earlier in the day with representatives of the DCED’s Governor’s Center For Local Government Services, including Tom Kronenwetter, local government liaison, and Terri Cunkle, local government policy specialist. Topics focused on consolidation and funding and also the next step fo doing a consolidation study for both municipalities.
“The meeting went very well,” said Suplizio. “Both Terri and Tom gave us a lot of pertinent information and will be giving us some sample RFPs (Requests For Proposals) to start the study. Once we receive these RFPs back they will be reviewed by both the city and the township managers and hopefully pick a firm to start the study.”
Suplizio said he believes the study could be underway by spring.
“Obviously, we’re not exactly sure of the cost of the study at this time,” said Suplizio. “We will know that once the RFPs come back. We are hoping that it is in the $30,000 to $50,000 range.”
“With that being said, this is only the first step of many steps,” said Suplizio. “But to do this properly, a study needs to be done. As of right now, we don’t see any grant money available. We are going to continue to try and get some grant money. The cost will come from both municipalities.”
Suplizio said the meeting was very informative.
“She has helped other municipalities consolidate, and I do believe she is working on other municipalities as we speak,” said Suplizio.
Arbaugh agreed when contacted by the Courier Express for comment.
“The DCED staff were excellent to work with, very helpful, and went out of their way to assist the township and city with reviewing alternatives to conduct a study to evaluate the impacts of a consolidation between the two municipalities,” said Arbaugh. “At the conclusion of the meeting, both Herm and I agreed that a Request For Proposals process (draft a RFP, solicit proposals for consulting firms, interview consultants, and conduct the study) to conduct a feasibility study would provide an impartial evaluation of the impacts of a consolidation in the most efficient manner.”
“Once we discuss this approach with our respective board and council members, the overall feasibility study could be completed in 2020,” said Arbaugh.