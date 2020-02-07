DuBOIS — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, met recently with Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh and DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio to discuss economic development in Qualified Opportunity Zones in the area.
In addition to talking about what Qualified Opportunity Zones mean to the area, Arbaugh said Thompson wanted to ensure they knew about a meeting being held on Feb. 24 in Clarion to learn more about them. The meeting, which Arbaugh and Suplizio are both planning to attend, will focus on how to get these areas developed and what the tax incentives mean to the municipalities.
“We’re excited about that, and hopefully we can attract some businesses and get our existing businesses to grow with these Qualified Opportunity Zones,” said Arbaugh. “We appreciate him (Thompson) coming in and taking the a day to spend with us.”
“It was very nice to have Rep. Thompson meet with us regarding the Qualified Opportunity Zones,” said Suplizio. “We are excited to hear more about it and what it may mean for both of our communities.”
In June of 2018, Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin announced that the U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved the commonwealth’s nominations for designation of 300 census tracts across Pennsylvania as Qualified Opportunity Zones. Some of those tracts are located in Clearfield County, specifically Sandy Township, DuBois, and Clearfield Borough.
The Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act created the Qualified Opportunity Zones as a tool for promoting long-term investment in low-income communities. Through the program, investors are provided tax benefits for investing capital gains in low-income community census tracts, as well as certain tracts adjacent to low-income tracts. The new tax incentive is for private investors making private equity investments in funds that will then invest in businesses, real estate, and other ventures in low-income communities. The incentive offers deferral, reduction, and potential elimination of certain federal capital gains taxes.