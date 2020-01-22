DuBOIS — An update regarding a proposed consolidation study between Sandy Township and the City of DuBois was provided by township Manager Shawn Arbaugh at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
“DuBois did approve joining into some discussions with the manager there to look into a consolidation study,” said Arbaugh. “We did set up a meeting with DCED, the Department of Community Economic Development, to discuss what they can do for us in the process for obtaining a study.”
Arbaugh said the meeting with the DCED is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the DuBois City building.
“We’re going to get some more information on that process and how that works at that time,” said Arbaugh.
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra clarified that this is just a study to see how the two municipalities want to proceed.
“It’s not that we’re going to consolidate, or do anything other than look at that,” said Salandra.
“We’ll get the details on the study process, and what the recommendations are for that process,” said Arbaugh. “We already have an idea of that, but we’ll refine that, and get it nailed down, and see what kind of costs, and what the process is.”
State conventionArbaugh recommended Supervisor Jim Jeffers as the voting delegate at the state convention, but Jeffers declined.
Arbaugh said Public Works Director Matt Cook was planning to attend the state convention and a motion was made to appoint Cook as the voting delegate. The supervisors unanimously approved Cook as the voting delegate, as long as it is appropriate since he is not a supervisor.
“We’ll research and make sure it is (appropriate) before we send any correspondence in,” said Arbaugh.
Sewage billsDuring the municipal authority meeting, Arbaugh said Sykesville approved an agreement with the township to conduct water shutoffs for people who don’t pay their sewage bills.
“Now we have agreements with DuBois and Sykesville that we can rely on them to shut water off if we don’t get a payment for the sewer bills,” said Arbaugh.