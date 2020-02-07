DuBOIS — In the first step of a process that could end with the City of DuBois and Sandy Township combined into a single entity, officials in both municipalities are poised to launch a consolidation study.
Members of the city council, at their Thursday work session, joined with the township in agreeing to submit request for proposals to the state to conduct a consolidation study.
The council also approved sending a separate letter of intent to request a free study with regard to the fire departments. The goal is to see if there are any realistic gains from any kind of partial or full consolidation of the fire departments.
The Sandy Township Supervisors took the same action at their meeting earlier this week.
“We are extremely excited about moving forward with doing the study both for the fire departments and putting out the request for proposals,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“This is the first step of many, but this step will make sure we are doing everything the correct way,” said Suplizio, noting the end result will help determine the pros and cons of consolidation.
“As I have stated before, I am in favor of consolidation because the city and the township do so much together, this would just be another way of making everything more efficient,” he said.
Suplizio stressed that a consolidation between the two municipalities would not mean a reduction in staff.
“We would do our best to make sure that both the city and the township workers would all have a job,” said Suplizio. “In fact, in my opinion, we should probably increase the police departments by three officers and start our own drug task force team. This is so important because we are so invaded by drugs that we have to make sure that we put an end to it.”
The township approached DuBois in early January about the possibility of consolidation.
Suplizio noted that the process will take time, but said he believes consolidation could be positive for both communities.
“However, until we actually go through the study we won’t know,” he said. “This is just a study to see if this is a feasible thing for us to do.”