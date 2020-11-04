DuBOIS — Officials from the City of DuBois and Sandy Township briefly discussed a possible water rate increase by the city.
“One thing that we recognize, DuBois City is looking at a water rate increase,” township Manager Shawn Arbaugh told the supervisors at their recent meeting. “To do that, for Sandy Township, they would need to go to the Public Utility Commission and do a petition and a hearing process to increase that rate to us.”
Arbaugh noted that they were looking at a bulk water rate agreement between the township and the city.
“One of the driving forces behind that is they would let us out of a project to install CO flow meters in our sewer system at a cost of about $230,000,” said Arbaugh. “We think it could be beneficial to both sides, whereas we enter into an agreement that would take us out of PUC. We would get the flow meter project. We would have long-term what our water rates would look like so we could project user rates.”
Arbaugh said it’s just initial preliminary discussions at this point.
“We are hoping to continue those discussions these next few months,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh said the township is looking for the best deal for the rate payers.
“We think that this is the route that can do that and set us up nicely for the future. I’ll keep you (supervisors) updated on progress associated with that,” he said.
Supervisor Jim Jeffers asked if the township does make a decision to not use the guidance of the PUC, would the township have a public hearing or special meeting to inform the public.
“We could certainly do a special meeting to discuss the user agreement and how that would work,” said Arbaugh. “It would not impact about 600 residents of Sandy Township that get billed directly by the City of DuBois, so it would not impact them at all. It would impact just us as a bulk water user. Currently, the city sells us bulk water, and it would just impact our rate between us and the city.”
Arbaugh said the discussion is in the early stages and there are still a lot of details to work out to see if it’s feasible and will work for the township.