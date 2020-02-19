DuBOIS — As the City of DuBois and Sandy Township seek proposals for a consolidation study, a pre-bid meeting was scheduled for today, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
The pre-bid meeting, while not mandatory, was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the city building, 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois.
“We do expect some attendance ... to answer questions and also to put forth some information that we have,” said Arbaugh at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting. “We’ve been contacted by several vendors who are going to be present, and then several vendors who are not going to be present. So we are expecting several vendors at the event.”
Arbaugh said the purpose is to review some of the details of the Request for Proposals (RFP) and to answer any questions vendors may have or research any questions.
The township approached DuBois in early January about the possibility of consolidation.
Last week, the two municipalities submitted the RFP to the state and the township posted it to its website.
The city and the township are seeking a consultant to complete an analysis of the potential costs, benefits, and impacts, both positive and negative, of a consolidation of the two municipalities into a single municipality, with a recommendation on the type of governmental structure — such as Home-Rule municipality, third class city, first class township, second class township — to be created if consolidation were to occur, according to the RFP.
The goal of the consolidation study is to provide the municipalities with a thorough, independent and neutral evaluation of the pros and cons of a potential consolidation, including both quantifiable data and qualitative information. According to the RFP, the study must describe the costs and benefits of consolidation from the perspective of different stakeholders (local businesses, utility customers, township and city staff, and residents of the individual municipalities). It will serve as a framework for decision-making and so it will provide next steps for likely scenarios to inform and promote the community discussion of the results of the study.