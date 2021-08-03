DuBOIS — Sandy Township and the City of DuBois are working together to plan a connector trail from the DuBois City Park to the Wolf Run Rails To Trails trailhead located off of Tannery Row Road in Sandy Township near Falls Creek.
“The connector trail will go through both communities providing enhanced recreational opportunities,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Both the city and the township have agreed to provide the matching funds — $10,000 apiece — needed for the grant application.
“We are applying for a grant through North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission to conduct the planning necessary for future construction of this connector trail,” said Arbaugh. “We aren’t exactly sure of the route of the trail, we just have the beginning and endpoints. The planning will help us determine how to route the connector trail.”
Arbaugh said he believes this is an excellent project which will greatly enhance the two communities.
“Not only do we get to work together with our neighboring community on a project, we also get to provide residents of both communities with enhanced recreational assets,” said Arbaugh. “Residents will be able to safely walk, run, and bike all the way from the DuBois Mall to just outside of Brockway passing through our beautiful communities.”
“I think it makes perfect sense for the township and the city to work together to apply for this funding,” said DuBois City Redevelopment Director Joe Mitchell. “What the trail will ultimately do is tie two nice trails together between two municipalities. One can’t do it without the other.”
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio is hopeful that the two municipalities working together on this grant will increase the opportunity to secure the funding for the betterment of the two communities.
“I think this is a great grant to apply for,” said Suplizio. “It’s just the next phase to tie everything together and enhance the walkway in our area, as well as Falls Creek and the whole way to Brockway.”
Suplizio said working with the township on this joint grant provides a better opportunity
The Wolf Run Trail runs 4.2 miles beginning just north of DuBois, ending 3 miles south of Brockway onto Route 219, according to the Tri County Rails to Trails website. Owned by Headwaters Charitable Trust and maintained by Washington Township, this trail is a major section of a proposed trail extending from the Clarion-Little Toby Brockway trailhead to the City of DuBois.
Running parallel to Route 219, this trail has been built on a former line of the Pennsylvania Railroad (Line 651) and runs from Sandy Township (near Triangle Tech School in Falls Creek) north to Route 219 at McMinns Summit.