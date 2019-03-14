The DuBois Area School Board recently approved conducting appraisals on the Walmart and Sandy Plaza properties to contest real estate tax appeals by the two companies.
The board voted to approve paying Valbridge Property Advisors of Pittsburgh to perform an appraisal on both properties at a cost of $4,000 for Walmart at 20 Industrial Drive and $5,500 for the Sandy Plaza located at Route 255 and Shaffer Road.
The three taxing authorities, Clearfield County, Sandy Township and the school district will share the cost of the appraisals, with each paying a share proportional to its share of the real estate taxes on the properties.
The board also approved the Professional Learning Services Agreement with Great Minds for the Lead Eureka Math Professional Development Series at a cost of $10,400 to be paid with Title funds.
Directors approved an agreement between the district and Nelson’s Golden Years to provide future emergency temporary shelter for NGY residents at Oklahoma Elementary School or the DuBois Area Senior High School.
An agreement between the district and DuBois Continuum of Care Community Inc. to provide future emergency temporary shelter for DCCCI residents at Oklahoma Elementary School or the high school.
The board awarded the bid for the sale of the following trucks to the following individuals, as is, no warranties expressed or implied:
- 2003 Ford F350, 144,349 miles, to Randy Caldwell, $4,525.
- 2000 Chevy 2500, 124,976 miles, Gilbert Barker, $3,950.
The Juniata Elementary School PTA, with 30 chaperones, were approved to accompany 80 students to the Carnegie Science Center and the Gateway Clipper, Pittsburgh, on June 1 for the fourth grade field trip. There is no cost to the district. All expenses are to be paid with PTA funds.
