Directors of the DuBois Area School District have approved an Eagle Scout project submitted by Hayden Sweet, a ninth-grader at the high school. The project will see Sweet refurbishing the Rockton School bell located in front of the Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard.
At the Feb. 28 work session, Sweet, who is a Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 26 at the First United Methodist Church in DuBois, told the board he discussed some of the project’s details with district administrators and staff.
He also presented letters from supporters of the project for the board’s review.
Board Vice President Jeff Madinger Sr. clarified that Sweet is not going to relocate the bell to the high school.
He wants to take the bell to Rescar, where it will be refurbished, and then bring it back to its current location.
“I’ve had a lot of questions from the community about, ‘Are you planning on moving the bell? What are you doing with the bell?’, so I just want to make that clear,” said Madinger.
Jeff Tech presentation
This month is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month and several students from the Jeff Tech vocational school in Reynoldsville gave presentations about their areas of interest.
The school is a comprehensive career and technical high school offering training in 14 technical training areas. It offers core high school academics alongside CTE and Cooperative Education programs.
Jeff Tech Principal Melissa Mowrey introduced each of the students who spoke of what they learn in a number of the programs, including drafting and design, cosmetology and culinary arts. They also explained some of the competitions in which they have participated and awards they have won.
Jeff Tech agreement
The board also approved an agreement of affiliation between the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational-Technical School Committee (Practical Nursing Program) and the district to allow practical nursing students to observe.
Seton Hill agreement
The board approved a five-year affiliation agreement between Seton Hill University and the district for student teachers.
Municibid
Directors approved and authorized the business manager to place items on Municibid that are no longer of use to the district. Items will be as is, no warranties expressed or implied. Municibid is an online auction of government surplus.
Revised policies
The board approved the revised policies, as submitted, for School Wellness (Pupils), Federal Fiscal Compliance (finances, policy did not change), and child abuse (operations).
