DuBOIS — A retirement and a resignation were approved at the most recent meeting of the DuBois Area School Board.
The retirement of Joseph Ross, custodian, DuBois Area Middle School, was approved, effective Aug. 20. Superintendent Wendy Benton expressed appreciation to Ross for his 17 years of service to the district.
Directors also approved the resignation of Elizabeth Saxman, Title I instructor at C.G. Johnson Elementary School effective immediately. She also resigned from the extra-duty position of project specific instructional leader for technology, effective immediately.
The following individuals were hired for the extra-duty positions for the 2021-22 school year, as per contract: Jacqueline Norris/Heather Pasternak (salary divided), Student Council advisors (high school); Anna Woods/Sarah Rishell (salary divided), Student Council advisors (middle school); David Martin, WBVR coordinator (high school); Linda Rankus, high school yearbook; Beau Bash, high school yearbook business manager; Carla Penman, director of Virtual Academy; Leanne Fuller/Danna Billotte (salary divided), National Honor Society advisors; Jill Heffner, pool director; Robert Hanzely, WMSK coordinator (middle school); Beau Bash/Richard McClelland (salary divided), fitness center managers; Diane Zaffuto, middle school newspaper; Douglas Brennan, Academic Science Team coach; Melinda Swauger, band director and show choir choreographer; Nicholas Kloszewski, assistant band director and choral director; Christopher Taylor, Mock Trial advisor; Christopher Taylor/Todd Shindledecker (salary divided), Scholastic Challenge Team coaches; David Martin/Mandi Bell (25/75 split), auditorium managers (high school); Joe Sensor, middle school band; Rebecca Sensor, middle school chorus.