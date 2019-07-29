Several teachers and coaches were among the hirings approved at last week’s DuBois Area School Board meeting.
The teacher hirings included:
- Julie Gehret as a special education teacher, effective with the 2019-20 school year at a salary, as per contract, at Bachelors, Step 1, Year 1.
- Teresa Brownlee as a family and consumer science teacher, effective with the 2019-20 school year at a salary, as per contract, at Masters, Step 3, Year 7.
- Elizabeth Dippold as an art education instructor, effective with the 2019-20 school year at a salary, as per contract, at Bachelors, Step 2, Year 6.
Other hirings were as follows:
- Megan Frantz as a cafeteria aide at C.G. Johnson Elementary School (360 hours per year), effective with the 2019-20 school year.
- Kiley Smith as a secretary at the middle school (1,640 hours per year), effective on or after July 29.
Directors also changed the status for Janice Bovaird from food service worker at Juniata Elementary School (765 hours per year)/food service worker (breakfast program) at Juniata Elementary (179 hours per year) to cook at the middle school (1,640 hours per year), effective on or after July 29.
Tenure was granted to the following individuals for completing three consecutive years of satisfactory service: Stephanie Carrier, Heather Shirey and Sara Stuart.
Kyle Bish was hired as a long-term substitute social studies instructor at the middle school for the 2019-20 school year.
The board approved the following extra-duty coaching positions for interscholastic fall sports for the 2019-20 school year, as per contract:
- Jeremy Sawey, head coach, middle school soccer, seventh and eighth grade boys
- Rebecca Dahrouge, head coach, middle school soccer, seventh and eighth grade girls
- Cory Yarus, head coach, and Lauren Rice, varsity assistant, cross country
- John Baer, head coach, cross country, middle school, seventh and eighth grade
- Lori Sabatose, head coach, girls tennis
The following extra-duty coaching positions for interscholastic winter sports for the 2019-20 school year, as per contract, were approved:
- Boys basketball: David Bennett, head coach; Gregory Monaco, varsity assistant; Cole Kriner, junior high coach (ninth grade); Greg Kennis, junior high coach (eighth grade); and Terry Wingard, junior high coach (seventh grade).
- Girls basketball: Keith Kriner, head coach; and Nicole Gralla, varsity assistant.
- Junior high basketball (fall) seventh and eighth grade girls: Keith Kriner, junior high assistant (eighth grade); and Chris Sheloski, junior high assistant (seventh grade).
- Swimming/Diving: Michael Gressler, head coach; Leanne Fuller, varsity assistant.
- Cheerleading: Taylor Schall, head coach; and Julianne Schall, varsity assistant.
- Rifle: Joanne Pentz, head coach; Barbara Trump, varsity assistant.
- Wrestling: Edward Scott, head coach; Beau Bash, junior high coordinator; and Andrew Ellinger, junior high assistant.
Several volunteers were also approved for the athletic 2019-20 school year:
- Larry Salone as a volunteer head coach for girls golf for interscholastic fall sports. The approval was unanimous with Salone abstaining because he is board president.
- Donald Mowrey, volleyball
Matthew Nedzinski, soccer