DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at last week’s special meeting, awarded a $1,216,277 contract for E.J. Mansell Stadium repairs and preventative maintenance to Carl Walker Construction Inc. of Pittsburgh.
The construction company, according to the board agenda, is the lowest responsive and responsible bidder and whose bid is determined to be in the best interests of the district as stated in the instruction to bidders and bid documents.
The bid was awarded in a 6-0 vote, with Directors Larry Salone, Gil Barker, Mark Gilga, Sam Armagost, Dustan Dodd and David Schwab voting in favor. Albert Varacallo III, Robert Wachob and Jeff Madinger were absent.
The board, in a 6-0 vote, also awarded a bid for the DuBois Area Middle School boiler replacement project to Renick Brothers Construction Co. in the amount of $386,000, including alternate 1. The company was the lowest bidder meeting specifications.
Also approved in a 6-0 vote was awarding a $77,092.50 bid to Sekula Signs for a digital sign, which will replace the current sign on Liberty Boulevard. Sekula Signs was the lowest bidder meeting specifications.
The money for the sign has been donated to the district by NexTier Bank, which currently leases the building next to the district Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard.
The purpose of the new sign is to open another avenue of communication with the community by posting school activities, events and other news.
The board also authorized Superintendent Wendy Benton and Business Manager Jeanette Buriak to seek competitive bids for various facility-related projects as deemed necessary.