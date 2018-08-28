DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board created several positions at Thursday’s meeting including an elementary teacher, effective with the 2018-19 school year.
A Human Resources Specialist position was also created. This is a confidential position at 2,080 hours.
Other positions created, upon the recommendation of Robert Kriner, special education director, effective the 2018-19 school year, are:
- Part-time paraprofessional (child specific aide) position at the DuBois Area Middle School, up to 882 hours, on an as-needed basis.
- Part-time paraprofessional (child specific aide) position at the DuBois Area High School, up to 882 hours, on an as-needed basis.
- Part-time paraprofessional (child specific aide) position at the Oklahoma Elementary School, up to 882 hours, on an as-needed basis.
Agreements Approved
The following agreements were approved:
- Linkage Agreement between Community County Services Inc., family-based mental health/family stabilization services and the district.
- The Dickinson Center Inc. Partial Hospitalization Program and the district for treatment services, the agreement for support of the lunch program and the letter of agreement between the Dickinson Center Inc. and the district for Child and Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program.
- Memorandum of understanding for Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 itinerant services for the 2018-19 school year at a projected cost of $48,691.
- Professional services agreement between the district and Catapult Learning LLC for the Title I reading/extended learning and math for grades three through five for DuBois Central Catholic Elementary School for no more than $70,401 for instructional funds and $711 for parent and family engagement.
Substitute Rate Increase
The board approved increasing the daily substitute rate for teachers from $90 per day to $100 per day, effective with the 2018-19 school year.
Part-time Position Approved
The board approved a part-time, after-school, temporary special education instructor position, up to four hours per week, at Pentz Run for the 2018-19 school years, as long as there is a special education population of students residing at Pentz Run needed special education services.
Sale of Items
The board authorized the business manager to advertise the sale of the following items as is, no warranties expressed or implied:
- Self-contained dust arrester (from Mansell Stadium)
